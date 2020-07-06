Lavarello wins first series - Sailing results from past week

Charlie Lavarello won the first series of the season after taking the Jubilee 3 (Kings Cup) as sailing returned following its prolonged halt during the public heath emergency crisis.

These are the latest sailing results:

Jubilee 3 (Kings Cup)

Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis (Crew John Armstrong & Andrew Alcantara)

Hamish Risso in Fencer

Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn

This means that Charlie Lavarello won the first series of the season with 5 points (2 x 1st & 1 x third), and Charlie Stagnetto takes the runners up with 6 points (1 x 1st, 1 x 2nd and 1 x 3rd) from Hamish Risso who came third with 7 points (2 x 2nd & 1 x 3rd) and Micko Capurro in 4th also with 7 points(1 x 1st, 1 x 2nd & 1 x 4th).

RAFSA 1 (Non Kings Cup)

Bernard Capurro in Fairdawn (Crew Charlie Stagnetto)

Raymond Payas in Odyssey

Alex Dobbs in Zeus