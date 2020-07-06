Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lavarello wins first series - Sailing results from past week

By Stephen Ignacio
6th July 2020

Charlie Lavarello won the first series of the season after taking the Jubilee 3 (Kings Cup) as sailing returned following its prolonged halt during the public heath emergency crisis.
These are the latest sailing results:

Jubilee 3 (Kings Cup)

Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis (Crew John Armstrong & Andrew Alcantara)
Hamish Risso in Fencer
Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn

This means that Charlie Lavarello won the first series of the season with 5 points (2 x 1st & 1 x third), and Charlie Stagnetto takes the runners up with 6 points (1 x 1st, 1 x 2nd and 1 x 3rd) from Hamish Risso who came third with 7 points (2 x 2nd & 1 x 3rd) and Micko Capurro in 4th also with 7 points(1 x 1st, 1 x 2nd & 1 x 4th).

RAFSA 1 (Non Kings Cup)

Bernard Capurro in Fairdawn (Crew Charlie Stagnetto)
Raymond Payas in Odyssey
Alex Dobbs in Zeus

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet aims for July 20 relaunch of Gib flights, but adds caveat

Thu 2nd Jul, 2020

Local News

No change for Las Iguanas in Gib as UK parent goes into administration

Sat 4th Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar on UK's list of countries exempt from quarantine

Fri 3rd Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Bruno Magpies renew contracts with HGPs

6th July 2020

Sports
Interclub racing in Algeciras last Saturday

6th July 2020

Sports
Men's senior challenge on this evening

6th July 2020

Sports
Boca add to their links with Bangor City

6th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020