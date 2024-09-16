League champions with a winning start to their league campaign

Bruno Magpies 1

Lincoln Red Imps 4

As expected, the Lincoln Red Imps vs. Bruno Magpies clash saw an intense opening ten minutes, with both sides eager to stamp their mark on the field.

This wasn’t just Lincoln Red Imps’ first match in the league; it was also Campaña’s debut at the helm. Playing at Europa Point, where both sides had competed in their European club matches this summer, this marked the beginning of a new era for the Gibraltar football league.

It was a crucial encounter, with the battle for the title already taking shape in earnest. Both Bruno Magpies and Lincoln Red Imps had reinforced their squads, with Bruno looking to improve on their previous season’s finish, while Lincoln aimed to defend the title they won in the final weeks of last season.

With St. Joseph having started with two consecutive victories, and Bruno suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester 62, the league, even in its early days, was already throwing up some surprises. Lincoln, having played in the UEFA Conference League playoffs, had yet to play a league match. However, as they were about to show, they had not been lacking in preparation, their European campaign providing them with plenty of minutes on the field.

In the 17th minute, after a run down the right wing, a low cross into the penalty area found an unmarked Bernardo Lope, who struck a low, driven shot into the near post. Former Lincoln keeper Dayle Coleing was unable to stop the ball as it squeezed into the net.

Confidence grew for the Red and Blacks, who sought a quick second goal, and just minutes later, the ball glanced wide past the goal. On the sidelines, two nervous coaches bellowed instructions: Lincoln’s Spanish coach urged his team to pick up the pace, while Nathan Rooney praised his players for battling on, trying to gain back ground on their opponents.

It didn’t take long for Bruno Magpies to mount a comeback. In the 17th minute, some lax defending allowed Bruno to send a through ball, leaving the Lincoln keeper easily beaten in a one-on-one situation, leveling the score.

By the 25th minute, a disastrous defensive and goalkeeping error saw a floated free kick misjudged and allowed to bounce in front of the keeper. Though a defender cleared it off the line, the ball was headed back into the net during a scramble that should never have occurred. The swirling wind caused all sorts of problems for Bruno’s defense, and they paid dearly for it.

As the game entered its first 30 minutes, Bruno, having been dealt a blow right after equalizing, struggled to break through Lincoln’s defensive lines. Lincoln sat deep, closing down space effectively and frustrating their opponents. Meanwhile, Lincoln’s quick counterattacks forced Bruno into some urgent defending.

Lincoln was fortunate not to concede again in the 37th minute, when a short corner was swung in and hit the crossbar, as a passive Lincoln defense was slow to react.

Three fouls in under two minutes prompted calls from the small crowd for yellow cards, but the referee ignored them. Although Lincoln dominated on the pitch, they lacked the aggressive edge that had previously seen them kill games off early. Three free kicks were wasted and led to nothing.

At the other end, Bruno’s one chance from a free kick in the final minutes of the first half sailed just over the crossbar.

An early corner in the second half tested Bruno’s defense as the ball floated across the goalmouth. Lincoln Red Imps, coming out with all cylinders firing, looked more energetic at the start of the second half. Campaña’s halftime team talk seemed to have injected some urgency into their game.

Just three minutes into the second half, Tjay De Barr went on a solo run into the penalty area and was tripped at the very edge of the box. Nano’s well-struck free kick, low past the left side of the defensive wall, powered into the far post, making it 3-1 to Lincoln. The two-goal gap now left Bruno Magpies with an uphill battle to get back into the match.

Having matched their U18s’ scoreline against Bruno Magpies’ U18s from the previous evening, Lincoln looked in control. Bruno, trying to recover, increased the pressure, resulting in a somewhat scrappy game, with tensions brewing in an already heated encounter.

A surge down the left in the 54th minute saw Lincoln Red Imps carve open Bruno’s defense, and a short pass to the feet of the scorer ended with a strike into the top of the net past Coleing, making it 4-1.

Though it took some time, Lincoln showed they still had the hunger to finish off opponents, demonstrating their strength across the field. With a comfortable lead, the Red and Blacks could sit back, defend, and counter as Bruno left space in their attempts to get back into the match, but they failed to make any significant impact.

Lincoln dominated the final half-hour, creating the greater threat and looking likely to add to their tally.

With Bruno Magpies dropping six points from their first three matches, they face an uphill task to remain in contention for the top three places in the league. The challenge for the title seems even steeper, as the top teams in the league drop very few points, and Bruno’s poor start has left them on the back foot.

Lincoln Red Imps’ 4-1 victory, securing their first three points of the season, clearly signaled their intent to defend their title.

