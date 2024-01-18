League Cup wins for Bayside and Gators

The two remaining finals of the Youth League Cup competitions, played before the Christmas break, were held on the first week of the New Year’s programme.

Lincoln Bayside and Europa Valmar tied the first quarter of the u16 final 9-9, but Bayside established their supremacy, taking the second and third quarters 19-7 and 16-7. This gave them what was to prove an unassailable 21 points’ lead (44-23), more than enough to hold off a spirited last quarter effort from Valmar (13-20) which set the final 57-43 result. Lee Davis 23 and Kingsley Sylvester 15 led the winners and Marco O’Connor 17 and Enrique Navarro 10 the losers.

The u14 Boys final saw the well-drilled Damex Gators register a big win over Bavaria Blue Stars Pink. Much as the latter tried, Gators were too strong in every department. Quarter splits were 18-6, 22-17, 24-16 and 21-16 for a final 85-55 scoreline.

Jack Cassaglia hit 30 points for the winners. He was ably backed by Juliusz Wojniak 23 and Matthew Byrne 14, while Ben Lejeune hit a game high 32 for the losers, for whom Jake Balban got 13.

Also played in this category was the match for 3rd place, and here Europa Valmar (James McCarthy 10) beat Lincoln Bayside (Jaylan Pareja 10) 37-27.

So, the Youth League Cup 2023/24 Champions are:

U18 Men - Europa Valmar

U17 Women - Bavaria Blue Stars Blue

U16 Men - Lincoln Bayside

U14 Boys - Damex Gators

U14 Girls - Damex Gators

U12 Mixed - Lincoln Bayside

Staying with the Youths, these are the first results in the League competitions:

U18 Men: Lincoln Bayside 72 (Dandan Cassaglia 32, Nico Perez 12) - Deloitte Dragons 51 (David Connor 21, Quinton McGlashan 17);

Europa Valmar 68 (Louis Dalmedo 42, Enrique Navarro 13) - Bavaria Blue Stars 58 (Nathan Vaughan 25, Theo Dalmedo 15, Jonathan Teuma 12);

U17 Women: Bavaria Blue Stars Blue 85 (Nicola Barbara 18, Daniella Martinez 18), Isabelle Dalmedo 17, Rihanna King 15) - Bavaria Blue Stars Pink 14;

Lincoln Bayside 69 (Anna Pons 20, Aitana Duran 16, Sofia Afzan 11) - Europa Valmar 40 (Briella Bagu 18, Rania Sayah 10);

U14 Boys: Lincoln Bayside 42 (Aleksander Wojniak 12, Jaylan Pareja 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars Blue 39 (Kamran Sassani 19);

Damex Gators 59 (Juliusz Wojniak 18, Youssef Laghrich 13) - Europa Valmar 45 (Jamie Attias 11);

U14 Girls: Bavaria Blue Stars 42 (Brylee Costa 15, Beau Reyes 13) - Europa Valmar 20 (Briella Bagu 17);

U12 Mixed: Europa Valmar 55 (Ralph Falero Manktelow 19, Nel Bankowska 12) - Hercules 34 (Briella Bagu 14, Max DeHaro 14);

Lincoln Bayside 49 (Harry Breeze 18, Kristian Mifsud 12) - Damex Gators 25 (Charlie Figueras Garcia 10).