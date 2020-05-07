League season declared null and void
Europa FC will be disappointed today after a decision by the Gibraltar Fa to declare the league null and void, leaving the season without a title holder. In a statement issued this Thursday the Gibraltar Fa started, “Following internal discussions amongst the Gibraltar FA Board of Directors and the Governance & Strategy Board, as well...
