Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Leaving dogs in cars can be potentially dangerous all year round, experts warn

By Press Association
10th July 2020

By Nilima Marshall, PA Science Reporter

Leaving dogs in parked cars can be potentially dangerous all year round, even in the winter when outside temperatures are low, researchers have warned.

A study by experts in dog welfare at Nottingham Trent University has found temperatures inside cars are hot enough throughout the year to pose a risk to dog health.

The researchers monitored internal temperatures of cars in the UK, which had no dogs inside, every day for two years.

They found temperatures exceeded 25C in every month of the year, high enough to cause overheating in breeds with flat faces, such as bulldogs and pugs.

Most dogs are comfortable at temperatures between 15-25C, but this is dependent on breed, coat length, fitness and a range of other factors, the researchers said.

The team also found the highest internal temperatures in vehicles occurred between 4-5pm, and exceeded 35C between April and September.

Dogs need to pant to control their body heat if temperatures exceed 35C.

However, in enclosed vehicles, panting can be harder for dogs due to humidity and lack of air movement, resulting in reduced latent heat exchange.

Along with panting, signs of heat stoke in dogs include red or dark gums and tongue, confusion and unsteadiness, diarrhoea, vomiting and agitation.

If left untreated, heatstroke can be fatal for dogs.

Based on their findings, recently published in the Open Veterinary Journal, the researchers suggest annual campaigns to raise awareness of the risk of dogs becoming ill in hot cars, which usually begin in May, need to start earlier in the year.

Dr Anne Carter, a researcher at Nottingham Trent University’s School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences, and first author on the study, said: “Our work shows an even bigger risk to leaving dogs in parked vehicles than previously thought.”

She added: “People assume the risk is only midday during the summer, when in fact cars can reach potentially dangerous temperatures all year round, with late afternoon the hottest time period.”

Most Read

Local News

Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Local News

‘Gibraltar will be better off outside the EU than inside,’ Garcia Margallo says

Thu 9th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Man remanded in UK accused of murdering former Gib resident

Fri 10th Jul, 2020

Local News

Hundreds of bogue fish wash up on Eastern Beach

Thu 9th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 pandemic ‘accelerating’ and ‘getting worse’ – World Health Organisation

10th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Water supply could run out within 20 years, MPs warn

10th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Royal Mail fined £1.5m over failure to deliver first-class post on time

10th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Around one in 3,900 people have Covid-19 across England, data suggests

10th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020