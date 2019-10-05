Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 5th Oct, 2019

Legal profession reflects on a ‘year of change’ and high profile cases

By Cristina Cavilla
5th October 2019

The month-long detention of the Grace 1 supertanker reinforced the importance of Gibraltar’s geographical location and the exposure it gives the Rock to world affairs of the highest order. That was the message from Attorney General Michael Llamas, QC, during a speech at the Ceremonial Opening of the Legal Year yesterday. Addressing an audience of...

