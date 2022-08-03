Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Aug, 2022

Leo Sanguinetti holds exhibition in The Nook

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd August 2022

This year’s winner of the ‘Best Gibraltar Theme’ prize in Spring Arts Competition, Leo Sanguinetti, is holding an exhibition of his expressive pictures in The Nook at the Arts and Crafts in Casemates.

Known for his many achievements in music and poetry the artist also likes to express himself through painting.

He told the Chronicle that all enjoys all three disciplines and while he has won art competitions, he has also won competitions for his music decades ago in the UK. At present he is selling an album at Vijays that has raised £400 for charity so far.

While it is a pleasure to talk to the singer songwriter about his music and poetry his artwork on display also warrants a discussion. They are all the same size and framed almost identically, giving his work and extra sense of his style.

The colours and the bold just like some of the statements blazing across them, some focus on the negatives currently in the world such as the war in Ukraine, Covid-19 and global warming.

His winning piece has tones of red, blue and purple in it as well as bright yellow drawing the eye into various elements on his work.

