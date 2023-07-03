Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Jul, 2023

Less than a week to go

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd July 2023

With just five days before the start of the Guernsey Island Games Gibraltar’s top sports people across a total of nine sports prepare to compete against another 23 Islands making up the International Island Games Association.
Gibraltar will be competing in the sports of Triathlon, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis, Shooting, Athletics, Sailing, Cycling and Badminton.
They will joining hosts Guernsey, who will also be hosting the islands of Aland, Alderney, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Falklands, Faroe Islands, Froya, Gotland, Gozo, Greenland, Hitra, Isle of Man, Isle of Wight, Jersey, Menorca, Orkney, Saaremaa, St Helena, Sark, Shetland Islands, Western Isles and Ynys Mons.
Gibraltar’s team, including coaches and staff will see some 100 people travelling to Guernsey.
In total, more than 1600 medals will be presented during the week with Gibraltar hoping to return with some of them.
The actual medals were recently revealed. Created by Guernsey local graphic designer Chloe Sarre in 2019, the postponement of the games in 2021 meant a change in the logo to represent the 2023 games.
“Ms Sarre’s design features an outline of Guernsey in the centre. The 24 segments on the outer circle represent the member islands all coming together in Guernsey. The other side includes the engraving of the tagline of the Games, ‘inspiring islanders’” said officials.
‘Athletes who win these medals will probably treasure them forever. They are beautiful and I cannot wait to see them being presented at the medal ceremonies. Chloe’s design spoke to the underlying ethos of the Games which is about friendliness and bringing people together.
They certainly add an extra sparkle to our preparations,” said Julia Bowditch, Games Director.
Guernesy has during the past weeks been preparing for the event with a massive awareness campaign over road closures and viewing points from which spectators can watch events.
According to organisers “the communication of the road closures started back in February when approximately 5,000 letters and leaflets were delivered to homes, businesses, and organisations that lined routes, or were close to the routes, in Torteval, St Peter’s, St Saviour’s, and St Peter Port. A further 2,000 leaflets were issued to community groups and charities.”
“In May, the 880 registered businesses in St Peter Port received another letter to remind them about what was happening. Earlier this month, nearly 1,400 letters went out to homes and businesses in the Foote’s Lane and Rohais area to let them know about the closure of Foote’s Lane on the last day of the Games, and the potential for road congestion during the whole week.
“In total, there are three races that require road closures around the west coast and the western parishes. A further three races on the last day means that the Town seafront will be closed all day. Foote’s Lane will also be closed on the last day from 1pm because of the men’s football final and the closing ceremony.”
Gibraltar triathletes, cyclists and athletes will be among those participating in some of the main events across public areas which should see crowds turning up.
With some 148 accreditted media personnel already having registered and the run up to the event seeing special programmes on BBC Guernsey, along with the focus on social media and online streaming the game aims to provide, the Guernsey games could become one of the most watches in recent times.
The games will see Gozo debuting with forty athletes participating in the games.

