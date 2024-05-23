Levi Attias to astound audience in mentalism show next month
Levi Attias will be astounding an audience once again in his mentalism show set for June 5 in aid of charity. The show in aid of Clubhouse will see Mr Attias surprise and shock his audience as he pries into their minds. Mr Attias is well-known for his act where he correctly guesses what number...
