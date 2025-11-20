Lewis Llamas wins gold in IDO World Showdance Championships

Lewis Llamas has won gold in the IDO World Showdance and Performing Arts Championships in Castellanza, Italy.

Lewis competed against six finalists, earning the title of IDO Junior Male Showdance World Champion 2025.

From Italy he told the Chronicle it felt amazing to win the title wave the Gibraltar flag on stage.

The 16-year-old said it was a memorable experience.

He won for his performance ‘Human Extinction’, choreographed by Tian Cehić, which is about the possible over population of humanity leading to extinction and global war.

He travelled to Italy where he has supported his teammates and participated in two rounds of improv.

On Thursday evening, he travelled back to Gibraltar a World Champion.

Lewis has been dancing for six years and loves to express himself through music and movement.

His future is bright and he hopes to carve a career for himself in dance.

In the meantime, he will be travelling to Belgium next week for the IDO Modern and Contemporary Championships.

He will performed an emotive lyrical solo ‘Jealous’ about loss.

Lewis said he is looking forward to the next championship and thanked his sponsors Montagu Group and Gela’ti amo.

The GNDO said it has marked three days of strong performances at the IDO World Showdance and Performing Arts Championships.

The GNDO team, who qualified at the Gibraltar Open Dance Championships in June 2025, travelled to Italy accompanied by the GNDO President, Wendy Garro, to represent Gibraltar on the international stage.

The opening day saw Kiara Brasil make her IDO debut in the Children Solo Female Showdance division with her piece ‘Ashes’, choreographed by Caitlin Rodriguez. She reached the semifinals and finished 13th out of 48 dancers.

In Improvisation, Alexie Santos advanced to the semifinals, placing in the top 10 out of 41 entrants. In the Junior Improvisation section, siblings Liana and Lewis Llamas represented Gibraltar, with Lewis progressing through two rounds to reach the quarterfinals out of 70 dancers.

Strong results continued on the second day, with Alexie performing her Showdance solo Mythical Creatures, also choreographed by Ms Rodriguez.

She once again reached the semifinals and placed 11th out of 48 dancers. In Improvisation, she achieved her best result of the championships, finishing 7th just one place short of the final.

In the Junior Improvisation category, Lewis finished 22nd out of 70 dancers, securing his place in the following day’s Showdance solo event.

The final day marked a historic moment for Gibraltar, when Lewis won gold.

Five of the seven judges placed him first, securing him the title of IDO Junior Male Showdance World Champion 2025.

“The GNDO is immensely proud of the dedication, professionalism, and passion shown by all dancers representing Gibraltar,” Ms Garro said.

“Their achievements highlight the growing strength and talent within Gibraltar’s dance community.”

“Our heartfelt congratulations go every dancer, choreographer, parent, and supporter who contributed to this incredible week and a special mention to our new World Champion Lewis Llamas.”