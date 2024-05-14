Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Leyla Costa Gomez launches her poetry in ‘Amor es Libertad’

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
14th May 2024

By Frankie Hatton Leyla Costa Gomez has recently launched her book ‘Amor es Libertad’ (Love is Freedom). “The book aims to elevate us to a state of high consciousness, which everyone can reach,” the publisher’s website says. “The one in which we understand that everything is arranged for a specific reason and we have to...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

Fri 10th May, 2024

Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Local News

Bank scammer takes thousands from local couple

Tue 7th May, 2024

Local News

‘The King’s Residence’ submits new proposal for Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

Former Westside head girl in UK touring theatre production

Mon 13th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
#Chasing Nelson: Diamond Lives

14th May 2024

Brexit
Albares meets Campo mayors and hints at agreement on Gib-EU flights

13th May 2024

Brexit
Cautious optimism from Campo mayors after Albares meeting

13th May 2024

Local News
Former Westside head girl in UK touring theatre production

13th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024