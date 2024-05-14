Leyla Costa Gomez launches her poetry in ‘Amor es Libertad’
By Frankie Hatton Leyla Costa Gomez has recently launched her book ‘Amor es Libertad’ (Love is Freedom). “The book aims to elevate us to a state of high consciousness, which everyone can reach,” the publisher’s website says. “The one in which we understand that everything is arranged for a specific reason and we have to...
