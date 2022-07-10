Liam Jessop joins Kendal Town According to Fleetwood Town fc
Sixteen year old Gibraltar youth international Liam Jessop is reported to have signed to play for Kendal Town according to the latest reports emerging from Fleetwood FC official site. The Gibraltar sixteen year old player, who played for Gibraltar in the Malta development tournament is reported to have been taking part in the FTIFA Pro-Experience...
