Fri 15th Sep, 2023

Liam Jessops joins Chesterfield Academy

By Stephen Ignacio
15th September 2023

Gibraltar’s latest Under 21 international debutant Liam Jessop has signed for Chesterfield Academy following his impressive performances against them whilst playing for the Gibraltar Under 19’s.
The news of his signing was revealed by Chesterfield Academy this week.
In a statement issued by the academy they wrote “Gibraltar youth international Liam Jessop has signed for the academy after impressing during the young Spireites’ pre-season stint in Gibraltar.
“Jessop, who has played in England previously for Fleetwood Town, links up with the academy after scoring twice for Gibraltar’s under-19 side in a fixture against the Spireites at the Victoria Stadium.
“With the ability to play on either side, the 18-year-old is a solid addition to Neil Cluxton’s side in the Central Midlands Alliance League and the National League Youth Alliance.”
Upon signing for the Spireites, Jessop said: “Firstly I’d like to thank Justin and Neil for giving me this opportunity to come to Chesterfield.
“I’m really excited about joining up with the academy. I enjoyed the time with them in Wales on their pre-season tour last month.
“Now I can’t wait to get started and show the fans and coaches what I can bring to the club.”
Jessop has recently been on international duty, playing up an age group for Gibraltar’s under-21 side during the qualifying campaign for the UEFA European Under-21 Championships in 2025, sharing a group with the likes of Sweden and The Netherlands.”

