Liam Walker expects to be ready for internationals as Gibraltar set to start preparations
Gibraltar international Liam Walker was confident of his returning to playing football this season in the forthcoming international Gibraltar face in June. The Gibraltar midfielder has been out of action during the past weeks following his controversial drop from the Europa squad after indicating he was considering a move away from the club this summer....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here