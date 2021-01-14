Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Library card design competition winners announced

By Chronicle Staff
14th January 2021

Four winners of the John Mackintosh Hall Library design competition of their new membership cards have been selected.

The competition attracted a response from artists of different ages, with participants using different creative responses to the competition.

The winners are Reuben Carruthers with a witty design of a chicken and frog, Samantha Beers with a depiction of how reading makes your imagination soar into the clouds, Maya Bezalel Baharal with a colourful design of a bookshelf including a Barbary Macaque, Rose Zapata with a beautiful sketch encompassing the joys of reading outdoors at the Commonwealth Park.

The judges said they were really pleased with the quality of the entries which they say reflect the community’s love for the Library, books and reading in general.

Each of the four winners will each receive a £100 book voucher.

These new designs will now be printed and used for any new members. Current members can get their new cards too by visiting the Library, once Covid restrictions allow for service to resume.

The John Mackintosh Hall Library remains closed as per the latest public health guidelines with the library team looking forward to resuming services as soon as possible and the team is working behind closed doors,

Most Read

Leaked agreement sets out details of Gib’s post-Brexit relations with EU

Tue 12th Jan, 2021

Local News

First UK food shipment cleared in Algeciras arrives by sea in Gibraltar

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Local News

Change of command for Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Brexit

Harrowing reminder of Covid dangers as Govt reports five deaths in one day

Wed 13th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Local students weigh up eventual return to university

14th January 2021

Features
Local man delivers essentials to over 500 homes

14th January 2021

Features
Melting Antarctic icebergs key to process leading to ice age, scientists say

14th January 2021

Features
Duchess promotes her debut historical romance novel about rebellious heroine

14th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021