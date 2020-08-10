Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Aug, 2020

Library stocks new books on sustainability

By Chronicle Staff
10th August 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services has purchased a new series of books for the John Mackintosh Hall Library, to raise awareness about sustainability,  environmental and social issues.

The books are aimed at children aged between 4 and 12 years, with the purpose of highlighting and explaining complex issues such as conservation and biodiversity, food and gardening, identity and equality.

Professor Daniella Tilbury, Commissioner of Sustainable Development and Future Generations, selected the books, as an extension to a similar project that provided books for the schools.

The books serve to educate as well as entertain our young readers on sustainability and make themaware of their personal and community responsibility towards the environment, teaching themideas as to how they can make small changes to care for the planet.

The library is still open only for the loaning and returning of books, Monday to Friday between 10am-2pm.

