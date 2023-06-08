Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Libyan man awaiting deportation released from prison after 10 months

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
8th June 2023

A Libyan national detained in Windmill Hill for the past 10 months on immigration charges was released from prison on Thursday pending deportation. Mohamed Katron, 33, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on a routine appearance where the court makes decisions on migrants’ detention and removal orders. Mr Katron was arrested last August when he was...

