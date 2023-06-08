Libyan man awaiting deportation released from prison after 10 months
A Libyan national detained in Windmill Hill for the past 10 months on immigration charges was released from prison on Thursday pending deportation. Mohamed Katron, 33, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on a routine appearance where the court makes decisions on migrants’ detention and removal orders. Mr Katron was arrested last August when he was...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here