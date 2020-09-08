Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Sep, 2020

Sports

Liechtenstein beats San Marino to go top of the group

By Stephen Ignacio
8th September 2020

Gibraltar’s Group 2 League D, Nations League opponents San Marino and Liechtenstein came face to face this Tuesday evening.
The latter, who are the only side to have lost a match to San Marino ensured that there was no repeat of such a claim. A needless penalty in the second minute of the match gave Liechtenstein their first goal. Some twelve minutes later, the visitors who had dominated play added a second.
Liechtenstein were, however, not to capitalise further on the advantage, against a side which has struggled to score.
Unlike Saturday’s match against Gibraltar, in which San Marino had played within their half in the second half of the match, the hosts looked to become more energetic and daring. Advancing further their lines, and although caught out several times, San Marino went looking for a goal. Wasted changes were not to assist them as they squandered their chances.
Liechtenstein, however, although backtracking also had their chances to add to their score but also failed to find the target.
Gibraltar next meets Liechtenstein in what could be a crucial tie between the two teams. With both gaining points against San Marino, the battle at the top of the group looks now as being set by the two favorites. Liechtenstein’s victory was its first since they beat Gibraltar two years ago. Gibraltar also having beaten them during the previous Nations League campaign.
The final score was San Marino 0-2 Liechtenstein.

