Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Life expectancy for UK males falls for first time since current records began

By Press Association
23rd September 2021

By Ian Jones, PA
Life expectancy for males in the UK has fallen for the first time since current records began, new figures show.

A boy born between 2018 and 2020 is expected to live until he is 79.0 years old, down from 79.2 years for the period 2015-2017, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Estimates for females are broadly unchanged, with a baby girl born in 2018-20 likely to live for 82.9 years, the same as in 2015-17.

The figures reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a greater number of deaths than usual last year, the ONS said.

Comparable data on life expectancy begins in 1980-82, when a newly born male was expected to live for 70.8 years and a female 76.8 years.

Pamela Cobb, of the ONS centre for ageing and demography, said: “Life expectancy has increased in the UK over the last 40 years, albeit at a slower pace in the last decade.

“However, the coronavirus pandemic led to a greater number of deaths than normal in 2020.

“Consequently, in the latest estimates, we see virtually no improvement in life expectancy for women, while for men life expectancy has fallen back to levels reported for 2012 to 2014.

“This is the first time we have seen a decline when comparing non-overlapping time periods since the series began in the early 1980s.”

But the latest figures do not mean that a baby born between 2018 and 2020 will necessarily go on to live a shorter life.

“These estimates rely on the assumption that current levels of mortality, which are unusually high, will continue for the rest of someone’s life,” Ms Cobb added.

“Once the coronavirus pandemic has ended and its consequences for future mortality are known, it is possible that life expectancy will return to an improving trend in the future.”

The new estimates show variations between the four UK nations.

Life expectancy for males has fallen in England (from 79.5 years in 2015-17 to 79.3 years in 2018-20) and Scotland (77.0 to 76.8), but has risen slightly in Northern Ireland (78.4 to 78.7) while staying broadly unchanged in Wales (at 78.3).

For females, life expectancy has dropped in Wales (from 82.3 to 82.1) and Scotland (81.1 to 81.0), while rising slightly in Northern Ireland (82.3 to 82.4) and remaining mostly flat in England (at 83.1).

Most Read

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

Action for Housing quizzes minister on flat allocation

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Brexit

Spain pushes for Frontex reference in EU mandate for Gib treaty talks

Tue 21st Sep, 2021

Local News

Inquest hears tragic story of 22-year old who drowned in search of a better life

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian jailed four years by Ceuta court for immigration offences

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

23rd September 2021

Features
Covid could be more like common cold by next spring – expert

23rd September 2021

Features
More than 20% of UK children already vegan or would like to be – survey

23rd September 2021

Features
Direct enforcement needed to prevent littering as Gibraltar ‘Cleans up the World’

22nd September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021