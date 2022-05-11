Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th May, 2022

Local News

Life in Gibraltar explored in poetry book ‘Nostalgia Elsewhere’

Giordano Durante.

By Gabriella Peralta
11th May 2022

Local poet Giordano Durante will be launching his latest book on growing up in Gibraltar and its culture this evening. The new book, ‘Nostalgia Elsewhere’, is his third collection of poems and follows his debut collection ‘West’, published in 2017, and an e-pamphlet ‘Machotes’ which, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was never formally launched and...

