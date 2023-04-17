Life of Gibraltarian lawyer Albert Sanguinetti told in new book
A book on the life of Gibraltarian lawyer, the late Albert Sanguinetti, has been published and follows his career in Hong Kong. Mr Sanguinetti’s dying wish was to have a book published on his life and follows his career as a lawyer and judge. Author Stuart Wolfendale knew Mr Sanguinetti in life and was chosen...
