Thu 28th May, 2020

Lifeguard concerns pose uncomfortable dilemma for Govt

Eyleen Gomez

By Priya Gulraj
28th May 2020

Beachgoers are being urged to act responsibly and use their common sense when going to the beach while the red flag is flying during the lockdown period. Despite several calls for lifeguards to start patrolling Gibraltar’s beaches, the Gibraltar Government said it will not bring forward this year’s official bathing season, which is due to...

