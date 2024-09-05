Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Lifeguards commended for their work during summer

By Chronicle Staff
5th September 2024

Gibraltar’s lifeguards were commended for their work throughout the bathing season in an awards ceremony recently at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The event highlighted the hard work and dedication of the Rock’s 28 lifeguards.

They were commended by the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, for the 17 rescues carried out across Gibraltar this summer and for the numerous occasions where they provided first aid and support to beachgoers.

“Today is an important day for us and more so for you,” Dr Cortes said.

“Please don’t underestimate the importance of your contribution in keeping the public safe, and I take this opportunity to thank you all. We are immensely proud.”

The ceremony culminated with awards given to the best head lifeguard and best lifeguard.

Charlie Walker was awarded Best Beach Head Lifeguard, with Gabriel Tremblay being awarded Best Pool Head Lifeguard.

Abigael Bellingan was awarded Best Beach Lifeguard, with Kaylum Davis being awarded best Pool Lifeguard.

A special award was also presented to Caine McWilliam for his unfaltering dedication and enthusiasm displayed as a Beach Attendant since 2016.

Mr McWilliam has been Gibraltar’s longest serving Beach Attendant, and this one is his last year of service.

“The Department of the Environment is committed to fostering a culture of development, excellence and innovation,” the government said in a statement.

“Through initiatives like the Certificate Presentation Ceremony, the Department aims to inspire individuals to reach their full potential and contribute positively to the community.”

