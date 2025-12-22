Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Dec, 2025

Lifeguards complete initial training ahead of 2026 summer season

By Chronicle Staff
22nd December 2025

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, last week presented certificates to next year’s cohort of lifeguards after they successfully completed their initial training. More specialised training will now continue until the start of the summer bathing season.

The new lifeguards who received their certificates are: Ayman Haddad, David Khaidarov, Daniel Khaidarov, Islam Dahrouch, Piero Rafael Guzman Rodriguez, Gael Diaz, Connor Cunningham, Isabella Bellingham, Stefan Duo and Finley Bradby.

In addition, a number of lifeguards who were promoted to head lifeguard during last summer also received their certificates. They are: Jesse Gonzalez, Aicha Parody, Jesse Olivero, Max Wright and Ahmed El Ouahabi.

Dr Cortes said: “The level of training afforded to our lifeguards now is through and demanding, and I am very proud of our young people who give ups their free time in order to train and qualify so that they can make our benches and pools safe in the Summer”.

