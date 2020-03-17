Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Lifetime of love celebrated in vow renewal ceremony

By Press Association
17th March 2020

Special anniversaries were recently celebrated by couples in a vow renewal ceremony last month.

The ceremony held at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned saw couples mark their 25th, 40th, 50th, 60thand even 65thwedding anniversaries.

The couples received certificates recognising their marriage anniversaries at the event organised by the Christian Family Movement.

Norbert and Pilar Sene were the longest standing couple marking 65 years of wedded bliss.

Mr Sene said the only secret was “respect and love”, and Mrs Sene added that marriage is “give and take”.

The couple met in 1946, when Mrs Sene was just 15 years old and Mr Sene was age 18 years.

Years later the couple got married in 1954, and have a son and a daughter.

Louis and Kitty Pereira celebrated their 64thwedding anniversary, and they first started met during the Second World War when the pair was evacuated to Madeira, aged just 13 and 10 years.

Years later when they returned home to Gibraltar and started dating.

Mr Pereira said the key to a long lasting marriage was “to behave” and also to be patient, he laughed.

In August Mr Pereira will celebrate his 94thbirthday.

Norbert and Mercy Sene were celebrating 60 years of holy matrimony.

Mr Sene said the secret to a long marriage was love, respect and understanding.

Mrs Sene added that as a couple they have always been very close.

“We understand each other… sometimes,” Mr Sene joked.

Their love story began when Mr Sene met Mercy through her sister, when they just 14 or 15 years old.

“We courted for nine years,” Mr Sene said.

The couple have four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

