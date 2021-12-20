Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lifting Gibraltar to new heights - interview with Holly O’Shea

By Stephen Ignacio
20th December 2021

You might be forgiven for not knowing the name Holly O’Shea, but the name will be one which Gibraltar sports will have to be on the look out for as this 24 year old female weightlifting sets her sights on taking Gibraltar into the international stage. As many prepared for their festive break, and domestic...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Caterers ‘in trouble’ after ‘worst Christmas ever’

Sun 19th Dec, 2021

Local News

GHA reverses decision to end gynaecologists’ contracts

Mon 20th Dec, 2021

Local News

Travel restrictions tightened over Omicron threat

Fri 17th Dec, 2021

Local News

Travel restrictions tightened as Rock confirms 24 Omicron cases

Fri 17th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph grab three points with ten men against Manchester 62

19th December 2021

Sports
Spirited start for Mons Calpe but not quite there

19th December 2021

Sports
Glacis United made it look easy against Europa Point

19th December 2021

Sports
Europa take away nine goal gift against Lions

19th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021