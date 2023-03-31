Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Light at the end of the…

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
31st March 2023

Underpinning the long-awaited opening of the airport tunnel on Friday was an inescapable geographical reality: Gibraltar is a small peninsula physically attached to Spain. The vagaries of border politics, coupled to the safety demands of an operational airport, meant this evolving community had outgrown the long-established route across the airfield. Whether it was Spanish flight...

