Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Students attend lighting and sound course

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2019

A recent ‘Introduction to Lighting’ course attracted participants from a variety of backgrounds.

The course, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services as part of its development strategy, aimed to introduce those attending to the concepts and practices of lighting for the stage.

The session touched on the different lighting fixtures and what they do, looking at older technology and what it is being replaced with.

It also explored different ways these can be used and how they are best and traditionally utilised depending on the type of event/show you want to light.

It was delivered by GCS Sound and Light Technician, Mark Cortes.

“The course was a great way to be able to give people a glimpse into the world of stage lighting. It was very well received and served as a good insight for dance/drama teachers, students and amateurs to be able to see the technical side of putting on a performance. We focused on how the system works as well as looking into different applications of lighting,” he said.

GCS Cultural Development Unit, aims to provide other similar courses in light and sound in the future.

