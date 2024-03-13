Lilly Gomez raises over £700 for Leukemia Care UK and Christie Charity

Lilly Gomez recently endeavored to make a meaningful impact on the lives of cancer patients and, as a finalist in the Ms Galaxy UK pageant, she recently organised a charity dinner that successfully raised over £700 for Leukemia Care UK and the Christie Charity.

The Christie Charity is a renowned cancer hospital in Manchester, providing enhanced services beyond NHS funding. Ms Gomez was inspired by her personal connection to the cause and her cousin's battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, driving her to support both charities.

“The Christie charity is part of Miss Galaxy UK, the pageant I'm in, and Leukemia Care UK is close to my heart as my cousin is currently battling leukemia. I wanted to contribute to both causes and witnessed the fantastic work carried out by the Christie Charity,” she said.

The charity dinner called the ‘Red Party’ was held in Gibraltar and featured various elements of entertainment, including a performance by local singer Eve Belilo and a raffle with generously donated prizes from establishments across Gibraltar.

Reflecting on the event, she said: "In Gibraltar, people are so supportive and generous with donations. It actually was quite easy to organise it all."

The tickets for the charity dinner were also well received.

"I thought it was going to be more difficult, but it all fell into place really nicely,” she added.

The event raised £521 for the two charities.

Her charitable goals don't stop there, Ms Gomez recently completed a charity hike near Castellar, raising an additional £265 for the two charities.

"There were so many people that wanted to donate to us,” she said.

“Some said, ‘sorry, I can't make it but I would love to donate,’ which was great.”

She added: "The charity work doesn't stop with the pageant. I'm going to keep going afterwards."

Ms Gomez now prepares for the Ms Galaxy UK finals in March where she will represent Middlesex, her mother’s home county.

The winner of Ms Galaxy UK will have the opportunity to compete in Orlando, USA, for the title of Miss Galaxy International.

She is no stranger to beauty pageants and has also taken part in Miss Gibraltar.

“When I was 16, I was quite a shy girl and I found from entering my first pageant how much confidence I gained after it,” she said.

“I loved to be in a pageant, so I kept going for it and I'm just passionate about charity work, which is one of the main reasons why I entered another pageant.”

“It gives me such joy in my heart to raise money for charity. So I made sure I had pageants that specifically specialise in charity work.”