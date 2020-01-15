Lincoln and Europa in six goal thriller
Lincoln Red Imps and Europa’s Intermediate league sides were to play out a classic encounter on Tuesday which provided the type of tensions and excitement the Gibraltar FA had hoped would be seen by introducing the U23 ‘homegrown player themed’ league instead of the traditional reserves. The match was to see a comeback from Lincoln...
