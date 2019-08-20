Lincoln and Lynx win their first U23 matches

Lincoln Red Imps Intermediate and Lynx FC Intermediate notched their first three points each during the first matches of the season.

The league was to start with the Mons Calpe and College 1975 played as a friendly with College 1975 the eventual winner by 5-2.

On Sunday Lincoln’s U23 played Bruno Magpies winning 6-1. Julian Del Rio was to get a hat-trick with Craig Galliano getting two of his own.

In the other match Glacis United U23, whose players had been used in the 9-0 defeat against Bruno’s in the senior league also faced defeat against Lynx intermediate. Two late goals for Lynx giving them the three points.