Lincoln Bayside and Europa Valmar to play RBT Final
Bavaria Blue Stars 74-85 Lincoln Bayside Europa Valmar 77-68 GibYellow Animals Lincoln Bayside and Europa Valmar booked their place in this Wednesday nights Richie Buchanan final at the Tercentenary Sports Hall with two very tightly contested semis-finals against Bavaria Blue Stars and Gibyellow Animals respectively. In the first semi-final played this Monday evening Bavaria Blue...
