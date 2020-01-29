Lincoln Bayside and Soldiers played out a classic basketball final battle
Lincoln Bayside And Soldiers provided a classic display of determination and fighting spirit on the basketball court in the women’s cup final which was eventually won by Lincoln Bayside. The women’s cup final took place on Tuesday evening between Soldiers and Lincoln Bayside. Surprisingly, the final was played across half of the Tercentenary Sports Hall...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here