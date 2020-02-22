Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 22nd Feb, 2020

Sports

Lincoln get a first half scare from Lions before they hammer them for the three points

By Stephen Ignacio
21st February 2020

Lincoln Red Imps once again showed their vulnerabilities at the back, this time against a Lions Gibraltar who have already instilled fears across the defenses of all three top table sides. An early goal by Lions after pounding on an error and a slip by defender Lope saw Lions take the lead and Lincoln Red...

