Fri 20th Oct, 2023

Lincoln lead in Intermediate league

By Stephen Ignacio
20th October 2023

Lincoln Red Imps face third placed St Joseph in the next round of matches in the Intermediate league as the league resumes its slow progress.
With teams having played three matches, some only having played the one match, the intermediate League continues to be one of the slowest movers in the Gibraltar Football calendar.
Lincoln presently top the table after three matches with Lions Gibraltar in second place. Two wins and a draw for Lions giving them seven points whilst St Josephs are on five.
Lions Gibraltar will be resting this week as they see others add to their tally.
Notably Europa are following the footsteps of their senior team with three defeats from three matches. They next play Mons Calpe who are four in the table with one win and one draw to their name from three matches played.
In other matches Magpies will face Lynx in what is a midtable clash whilst Manchester are due to play College 1975 who have not played any matches.

