Lincoln new signing gets debut brace

Lincoln Red Imps kept at the heels of St Joseph with a convincing win over lynx FC this past weekend.

It took Lincoln Red Imps newest signing Temenuzhkov Mihaylov just three minutes to get a debut goal. In what was Lincoln’s first attack Temenuzhkov was well situated in front of goal to poach what was an easy tap-in for his first. He was to complete his brace before the end of the first half.

Villacanas Morales having added Lincoln’s second after just nine minutes of play.

With the defending league champions heading into the break with a three goal lead, it was an uphill struggle for Lynx. The latter were , however, not to make it the easiest of second halves for Lincoln creating their own opportunities whilst keeping them at bay.

Lincoln Red Imps continue second in the table, although Lynx were to see themselves drop perilously to eighth place. Lynx, Europa Point, Mons Calpe and Glacis United all competing for a top six finish and only two points between fifth placed Europa Point and Lynx.

College 1975 were to miss an opportunity to close the gap with Lynx as they crashed to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Europa. The green and blacks made a dramatic comeback after having gone behind 2-0 by the 41st Minute. Caught out twice, once in the 16th minute and later in the 41st minute first by Pacheco Lopez and then Castle, Europa’s vulnerabilities at the back looked as if they would once again inflict further agony to their season. Labrador was to provide some hope as the first half came to an end with a goal in injury time.

It was, however, young Home grown talent Julian Del Rio who was to provide the celebrations for Europa. After some chances going amiss, the young forward was to provide the poachers response with a 59th minute and 82nd minute brace which provided Europa with three precious points. This now providing some opportunity to challenge for a top six place if they can get similar results against their closest rivals.

The weekend also saw what was a tense encounter between Glacis United and Manchester 62. The latter grabbing all three points to secure their place within the top four. After a scoreless first half Ruiz Ruiz was to score the solitary goal that provided Manchester 62 with victory. Both sides had their opportunities, with the keepers in action. Glacis, though, were unable to find the back of the net for their third consecutive match.

The top of the table also saw FCB Magpies walk away with all three points. Although forced to make a comeback from a twelfth minute goal from Bartkowiak, the Magpies responded immediately with a goal from Alvarez just eight minutes later.

Whilst going into half time level Bruno Magpies were the more adventurous of the two and looked as the most likely to come away with a result. Goals from Kyle Casciaro on the 62nd minute and Hernandez on the 70th minute securing three valuable points. Bruno Magpies level on points with Lincoln Red Imps in second place.

This weekend will see the two come face to face in what will be a sixpointer match. Who ever takes the points could have the advantage as they head towards the Championship split of the league.

St Joseph will be facing Europa, where once again Europa will have to show some mettle to show that they are not totally out of contention to finish within the top six.

