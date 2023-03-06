Lincoln Red Imps 2022/23 League Champions with three matches to play

The league might still have three more matchdays to be played, but it already has a champion in Lincoln Red Imps.

A comfortable 4-0 scoreline against battling Lynx brought to an end what had since January started to look as a one-horse-race for a Champions League spot.

Whilst Bruno Magpies and Europa had come into the Championship stage of the competition equal in points with Lincoln Red Imps, the red and blacks turned on the pace and walked away with the league title in a style which many are now accustomed to in Gibraltar football.

Notably, two of Gibraltar’s legendary players, Roy Chipolina and Lee Casciaro were afforded playing time in the latter stages of the match in what many supporters saw as a fitting tribute to the historic contribution they have made to the club.

Although both players have during the past years reduced their participation with the Lincoln Red Imps squad providing strength across the field even on the bench to afford the veteran players a flexibility which has kept them going when many have been forecasting their retirement. Their presence on the field was not only cheered by fans but saw the tempo upped even though Lincoln Red Imps had already bagged the three points.

An early goal by this years new signing Juanfri ensured that the red and blacks were from early on with one hand on the title.

Lynx could have equalised in the first twenty minutes but a penalty struck too central saw the Lincoln keeper save.

Lincoln could have made it two but just moments later but defender Lope’s strike went well wide from its mark. The player going to the ground in frustration.

With Lincoln just one goal ahead Lynx tried to come back for an equalizer but luck was not to be with them as they saw a flicked header just go frustratingly wide.

It was not long before Lincoln struck again. Juampe, another of this season’s new signings found enough space behind Lynx defence to slip the ball past the keeper for a 26th minute goal.

Lynx tried to get back into the game but Lincoln’s confidence had scaled up and were threatening when going forward.

On 35th after some neat skills by Lynx’s midfield saw a ball threaded to Negrette. His shot thundering just wide off the post in what was one of the best chances for the yellows.

With confidence already overflowing there was a seeming gameplay “arrogance” in Lincoln’s game, although this was merely an illustration of the different levels of quality which existed on the field. Lincoln making a statement in their gameplay as they showed that they believed they were a cut above the rest to have rightfully claimed the league title.

Lynx saw another chance fly over the crossbar before halftime.

The second half saw Lincoln Red Imps add an early third goal which secured their three points.

All credit should nevertheless go to Lynx who did not concede defeat and continued to battle on.

Lynx tried to respond but Lincoln were proving tough to break after their third goal .

For a prolonged period as they entered the hour mark it was Lynx prodding at Lincoln defence without much fortune.

Lincoln got into their own pace for an instance on the 62nd minute with a handful of first time passes and the ball across goal sliced wide by Valarino as they turned the tables on Lynx once again.

Liam Walker then floated a ball into space into middle of box and Ronan graced it wide with a header just three minutes later as Lincoln once again showed they were capable of more.

Lynx produced a great chance with Adair striking with some venom but Garcia responding with a superb acrobatic save on the 69th minute.

Lee Casciaro and Roy Chipolina entered the field in the final fifteen minutes stepped. However, it was two of the younger crop of players who created the final goal with Valarino’s first attempt saved and Ronan following through to make it four.

Ironically, Lincoln Red Imps have been led to the title by former Europa goalkeeper and assistant coach Javi Munoz who was last season released during a shake up at the green and blacks.

Having taken over at the end of the first round at Lincoln Red Imps, the champions game play has been transformed with their energy showing across the field as they claimed their first trophy.

Lincoln Red Imps still capable of going for a double with their place in the Rock Cup semi-finals already assured.

