Lincoln Red Imps add another win, this time against Lions

Lincoln Red Imps faced another tough challenge on Thursday evening when they came up against Lions Gibraltar.

Just thirty seconds into the match, a mistake by a Lincoln defender allowed the first attempt at goal, which saw Santana called into action. It was an immediate wake-up call, highlighting how Lions were not just another side aiming for the top six, but one starting to challenge for the top spots.

Contrasting styles on the field made for interesting early minutes. Lions used long balls to stretch the field, whilst Lincoln tried to impose their composure and short passing style to get a handle on the game. End-to-end action saw both keepers kept busy and focused.

Tjay produced Lincoln’s first clear chance, seeing his attempt go just wide of the target in the ninth minute. Lincoln had already been kept busy by high pressure from Livingstone, Rebagliatti and Ly, the trio’s presence in advanced roles keeping Lincoln’s defenders on their toes.

In the 13th minute, Nano floated a free kick to the far post area, with Torilla meeting it with a header that bounced into the side netting as Lincoln started to gain ground up front. Ensterling, working with Nano and Falhassi on the right, posed concerns for Lions, with all three highly offensive players and runners.

However, Lions did not change their style, and by keeping their attacking options open they ensured Lincoln could not fully utilise their own offensive strengths, making for a very tight early contest.

As Lincoln began to gain ground and push Lions further back, the referee was kept busy with a couple of harsh tackles from Lions players, one of which resulted in a booking. Lions were forced to defend deep, conceding corners and providing some goalmouth action.

As Lincoln started to stamp more authority on possession approaching the half-hour mark, Lions pulled back some of their more advanced players, allowing Lincoln to reduce the pressure at the back. However, the Lions threat was always there, ensuring Lincoln were kept on their toes.

Santana was forced into a block in the 27th minute as Lions worked their way to just outside the six-yard box from behind Lincoln’s defence. Little separated the two sides as they entered the final phases of the first half, with action at both ends but no clear-cut chances. De Barr caused Lions’ defence problems and won Lincoln several dead-ball opportunities.

The first half finished goalless.

Lincoln started the second half in full flight and within two minutes saw Kike receive a through ball and go around Ruiz Cantos, who had come out of his area to cut off the angle. Even with two defenders chasing, Kike kept his composure and sent the ball into the net to break the deadlock.

As Lions upped their tempo looking for the equaliser, there were some panicky moments within their defence which nearly allowed Kike through again in the 51st minute. In the 53rd minute, Lincoln again tested Ruiz Cantos after a combination of threaded passes allowed Falhassi into a shooting position. Just moments later it was De Barr with another opportunity.

As Lincoln’s pressure continued, so did the fouls and yellow cards for Lions as they looked to halt their opponents.

Lions did not get their first real foray into Lincoln’s final third until the 58th minute, having weathered the pressure exerted after the goal which had stalled their own attacking rhythm. On the hour mark, De Barr managed to get a shot past his marker which fell safely into Ruiz Cantos’ arms, but not before Lions were reminded that Lincoln were capable of adding to their tally.

Just three minutes later, Lincoln showed how their confidence had peaked. Building from the back, switching wide and then long again, before a low pass was played across the edge of the penalty area for Montero to strike past Ruiz Cantos. Close to ten passes from one end of the field to the other had sliced Lions open to grab their second.

Lincoln’s confidence was now high, momentarily making Lions look pedestrian.

Lions were forced into changes due to injury, and if their woes were not enough, they then watched Lincoln introduce Pozo for their goalscorer.

As they entered the final fifteen minutes, Lions’ solid first-half performance seemed to have vanished, replaced by a jittery defence which nearly saw a misplaced back pass head towards goal as keeper and defender appeared unsure of each other’s position in the 75th minute.

Lions lived dangerously, allowing Lincoln to move the ball around the edge of the penalty area, and in the 78th minute a late challenge stopped De Barr after he had chipped the keeper and moved past him.

Lions did not get a real sniff of possession inside Lincoln’s half until the 83rd minute, having chased for most of the second half.

Whilst Lions faded after the halftime break, Lincoln grew in confidence, ending the match with no doubt as to who had set the tempo. Kike struck the post in the 89th minute, further highlighting the difference at the top of the table.

Lions only came alive as Lincoln seems to fall asleep with six minutes injury time being played. A 95th minute header from a corner inside the six yard box giving Lions that solitary goal to celebrate.

Lincoln claimed another three points as they closed the gap on St Joseph’s, underlining the gap between the top two and the rest of the field.