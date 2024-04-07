Lincoln Red Imps and Europa to face each other again in a Cup Final

The semi-finals of the Rock Cup witnessed a showdown between league leaders St. Joseph and current second-placed Lincoln Red Imps. Despite St. Joseph's previous dominance over Lincoln in head-to-head encounters this season, it was the Imps who clinched a spot in the cup final after a tense match that stretched to 111 minutes due to player injuries from a collision.

This outcome sets the stage for another face-off between Lincoln Red Imps and Europa in the cup final, despite Europa's lackluster season, finishing below the top six teams.

From the kick-off, both teams displayed nerves, aware of the high stakes. Heading into the third round of the league, with St. Joseph having the upper hand in previous encounters, the match carried significant weight for both sides in terms of confidence heading into future matchups.

In the 21st minute, Lincoln's keeper made a crucial block to thwart an attempt, while Banda remained vigilant as Lincoln pressed for a goal. The first half-hour was intense and nervy, with Lincoln asserting dominance. However, St. Joseph, known for their patient gameplay, countered effectively, posing threats to Lincoln.

Lincoln showcased a revamped lineup from the one that had last played St Joseph with new signings, including Tjay De Barr, strengthening their defense. The match drew considerable attention due to the historic rivalry between the two clubs, amplified by their positions atop the league table.

Despite St. Joseph's efforts to secure their first trophy since 2013, the crowd's energy elevated the match's intensity. A power shot from Lubango narrowly missed the target, while St. Joseph's defense contained Lincoln's frontline.

However, on the 37th minute, De Barr's skill earned a free kick for Lincoln, leading to Nano's opening goal. St. Joseph found themselves under pressure as Lincoln sought a second goal, with Banda making crucial saves.

The match grew heated, resulting in several confrontations and yellow cards. Despite St. Joseph's attempts to equalize, Lincoln maintained their lead into halftime.

The second half resumed with intensity, but a collision between Tjay and Bautista halted play as both players required medical attention. With the match paused for over fifteen minutes, St. Joseph seized the initiative upon resumption.

As the match progressed, both teams had opportunities, but neither could break the deadlock. With tensions escalating, the referee intervened to maintain order, but the physicality remained high.

In the final minutes of regulation time, St. Joseph pushed forward, but Lincoln's defense held firm. The match extended into injury time, with neither side relenting.

Despite St. Joseph's late efforts, including a dangerous free kick, they couldn't capitalize on their chances. With time running out, Lincoln defended resolutely to secure their place in the final, leaving St. Joseph's hopes dashed.