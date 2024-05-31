Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph’s seeded for Europe

By Stephen Ignacio
31st May 2024

Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph’s FC will be seeded for their European campaign draws with Bruno Magpies the only side representing Gibraltar listed as unseeded for the UEFA Conference League.
Lincoln Red Imps, as league champions will be heading to the first qualfiying round of the Champions League where they will find out who they play in the coming weeks.
Their first leg match is expected to be played between 9 to 10th July.
Among the unseeded teams they could face are, Borac Banja Luke, Dinamo Batumi, Celie, Hamrun Spartans, Larne, Dinamo Minks, Panevezys, Ordabasy, Vikigur Reykjavik, Struga, Differedange 03, Decic, Egnatia, Santa Coloma and Virtus.
St Joseph’s ranked as a seeded team in the UEFA Conference league following the many years playing in European competitions will be expecting to play their first leg match, alongside Bruno Magpies, also in the same competition, although unseeded, on the 11th July.
Although St Joseph will not face Bruno Magpies, the unseeded sides they could face include Vikingur, Valur, Bravo, Torpedo Kutais, Bala Town, Caefnarforn Town.
Bruno Magpies face the most challenging of the draws, forced to face seeded sides in the UEFA Conference League.
These include Salgaris, Linfield, Kups, Breidablik, Dudelange, Dinamo Tblisisi, Shkendia, B36 Toshaven, Partizan, Sarajevo, Inter club Escaldes, Tirana, Re Penne, Connahs Quay Nomads, Crusaders, La Fiorita, Lieppa, Iberia 1999, Derry City, Vllaznia, Urarty, Paide Linnameeskond, Milsami Orheo, Levadia, Floriana and possibly Torpedo Bel AZ Zhodino.
Brunos Magpies will this season head into the Conference League knowing their head coach has signed a new contract.

