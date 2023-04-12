Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps book place for a double

By Stephen Ignacio
12th April 2023

Lincoln Red Imps were to leave it late to claim their place in this year’s Rock Cup Final.
A goal during extra time securing their place for a possibility of a double and erasing any hope of seeing a Rock Cup final, after a decade, in which neither Europa or Lincoln Red Imps would be involved.
St Joseph battled until the last second of extra time showing their resilience when they levelled just moments before the halftime break.
A tentative start for both prodding at each other in the first five minutes saw St Joseph dealt an early blow as a defensive blunder allowed a long ball to reach Kike to poke past the keeper.
Lincoln were dealt their own blow as they saw midfield maestro Liam Walker limp off injured early on after a heavy challenge.
Lincoln looked to be playing at a lower gear than usual. More intent on frustrating St Joseph than actually looking for their second goal.
Whilst neither side were creating goal opportunities the intensity on the field was clear to see with challenges coming in and both teams cancelling each other out.
Frustrations on both sides were seen as their attempts to break the defensive postures of the other were thwarted.
Just as it looked as if the Saints would go goalless into the half time a cross from Pons into the box was well met by Rodriguez Moreno, forcing his attempt past Coleing at the near post to squeeze in the equaliser.
The second half saw Lincoln come out on the attack penning St Joseph back and forcing a great save from Robba. Three early corners for Lincoln Red Imps with some goalmouth blocks saw the Saints keep Lincoln from grabbing their second.
Weathering the storm St Joseph went on the offensive with Yome forcing a corner from Nano on the 56th minute as Lincoln were forced to defend deep.
Just as quickly Lincoln produced their own opportunity forcing a good save from Robba.
The St Joseph keeper kept the Saints in the match with a penalty save in the final minutes.
As they entered extra time, Marco Rosa finally broke the deadlock receiving at the edge of box finding space away from his marker and curling it over defence and past Robba for the 2-1.
St Joseph came close to levelling once again with El Hmidi hitting the crossbar but were unable to find the net again. Lincoln Red Imps claiming their spot in the final. St Joseph now only capable of entering European football through the league.

