Lincoln Red Imps claim Rock Cup title as they keep doors open for a double

Lincoln Red Imps 3-0 Europa FC

With a hazy, low, thin mist starting to sweep across the Victoria Stadium, players from both Lincoln Red Imps and Europa prepared for Wednesday evening’s Rock Cup Final. Unlike other seasons when the clashes between both sides had raised much expectation, the demise of Europa, who this season had not even qualified into the last six of the league, meant that there was little excitement surrounding the match. Lincoln Red Imps entered the match as the firm favorites, having only this past weekend taken top spot in the league in the final match of the second round of the national league three-round competition. Wednesday night was the last chance for what used to once be hailed as the green machine to try and claim a spot in European football through the Rock Cup, something they had not failed to do since 2014/15. For the first time in a decade, Europa was among the lower-tier teams in the league. However, with the arrival of Di Prieti, Europa’s end-of-season had brought about some positive signals of a turnaround in their fate. As kickoff approached, it was evident that the midweek cup final would not attract the numbers it once had. Just moments before kickoff, there were less than a hundred people in the stands. These numbers, however, were about to swell through VIPs invited by the Gibraltar FA. The few Europa fans, however, brought with them green and black balloons. Lincoln fans double those in number to Europa's.

The match was to see Tjay De Barr starting, to the surprise of many. The player, who had been expected to be out for two weeks while on concussion recovery, was returning just a week after the incident which saw him taken to hospital for treatment after a collision during the match against St Joseph. Lincoln were to kick off to a mostly half-empty west stand. Europa did not shrink from the challenge. After Lincoln’s first surge, Europa were attacking them and forcing them back. Europa managed well in the first ten minutes, ensuring to hold Lincoln and pressing on them. A Europa free kick curling into the penalty area swirled into the middle, and Bent's header was sent to the corner. The corner kick was to see a Europa player jump dangerously into the goalkeeper. Lincoln started to make ground, pressing and pushing Europa back into their half as they arrived at the first quarter of an hour. Europa started to struggle momentarily to find their way back into Lincoln’s half.

Tjay de Barr started to get more involved, earning a free kick on the right flank. Liam Walker tried to curl it into the near post with the defense stretching to header away for a corner. Swung into the middle, Zappacosta failed to clear properly, and the ball fell at the feet of Roy. He was unable to keep it down, sending it well over the bar. Del Rio intercepted a cross and set Europa in what was their first chance into Lincoln’s penalty area but got nowhere.

Immediately, the red and blacks were at the other end earning another corner, with Nano moments later earning yet another. With 21 minutes, an incident inside the penalty area saw a Europa player on the ground claiming he had been elbowed. However, Seth Galia did not take action. The corner saw Lope header over the bar. It was soon becoming a stop-and-start game as Europa players seemed to tumble easily as time-wasting took place. The tensions rose at the same time, but this played in favor of Europa who momentarily slowed the pace down.

Lincoln started to regain their rhythm as they arrived at the half-hour mark but without yet having had any real test of Europa’s goal. A feat ball from Britto into the goal mouth saw Bent get to it first and take away the ball from Roy who was coming with a better chance at contact. Europa responded and pressed up, a couple of mistakes in midfield where Walker saw the ball stolen from him placing Lincoln under pressure. This resulted in Lincoln giving away a free kick which ended with the ball hitting the crossbar from a header for their best chance. What had been expected to be a runaway match for Lincoln saw them struggling to find fluidity with Europa countering back and providing a challenge. Javi Munoz shouted encouragement from the sidelines as Lincoln tried to regain control. In the 35th minute, de Barr was brought down claiming for a penalty, but nothing was given. As play continued, it was Bent who received a cross and sent his overhead kick just inches over the bar. The final ten minutes of the first half saw some urgency in Lincoln’s game. Stealing from defense and on a quick break, Zappacosta was tested and forced to stretch as a shot rang in low to the far post. Europa were once again on the back foot. Losing possession from a keeper's throw, they conceded a corner in the 38th minute. Walker swung it low, the clearance from the defense pounced back on and smashed into the goal. A deflection forced the keeper to punch over his bar. The corner swung on and also forced the keeper to send it over the crossbar. Europa responded by upping their own game and taking the game to the other end. For once in many months, the small green and black crowd were chanting the Europa name as they matched back Lincoln. Lincoln were, however, to break the deadlock. Victor Villacanas received at the top end of the penalty box and curled through the defense to the far post, away from Zappacosta's outstretched reach. This as the fourth official signaled for four minutes of injury time. Some frustrations saw Europa players in challenges which ended earning at least one yellow card as the half was ending.

Lincoln Red Imps started the second half with greater calmness and had the first shot at goal, but Britto sent his shot over the bar. However, a mistake in a defensive pass just moments later saw Europa’s captain alone on goal with just the keeper to beat. His shot hit the side of the net. The yellow cards continued to appear, this time for Lincoln Red Imps as shoulder barges left two Europa players on the ground in the same move. Europa had not given up and searched to put some pressure on Lincoln's defense when in possession. However, it was Nano who was to grab the next chance after some good distribution across the edge of the box, with Lincoln finding some space. Nano sent a curling ball to goal, with Zappacosta getting to block it but not enough to push it away from goal. A last-second lunge on the line from a defender cleared and saved Europa from conceding early in the second half. Tensions were high on the pitch with some physical challenges which saw the early part of the second half with many stoppages.

This added to the lack of consistency from either side, which saw the game go from end to end as they arrived into the first hour. Not giving up, Europa, who had done well to match Lincoln and hold them to just the one goal while producing their own chances, kept on trying to prod at Lincoln’s defense. This saw the match for some parts being played through the center third of the pitch, with Lincoln closing down the space well while Europa kept resiliently trying to find a way through. Europa found their way into Lincoln’s penalty area but found their space closed down, forcing a shot from a tight angle to the left of the goal with little chance of finding the target on the 65th minute. Europa played dangerously on the 67th minute within their penalty area with short passes as they tried to overcome a four-man pressure advance from Lincoln Red Imps. Luckily, keeping their composure, they were to find their way out and build to Lincoln's half, providing some added confidence. Ayew received the next yellow with a harsh challenge at the far left of the edge of the box, providing Europa a chance to swing a free kick into the goalmouth.

Lincoln Red Imps had to pack the numbers into the box, with the clearance header leaving Lope on the ground due to the power of the shot. Before the match could resume, the Europa coach was penalized with a red card. Lincoln also made changes with Casciaro and Rico Dominguez going in for Britto and Walker, adding extra firepower through the midfield for Lincoln. The changes did not have an immediate impact, with Europa still keeping their momentum which kept Lincoln momentarily back. It was only an unnecessary foul on the 76th minute which allowed Lincoln to drive Europa back. Rico Dominguez and De Barr combined, although this did not lead too far for them as Europa regained possession and once again tried to prod at Lincoln’s defense. With Lincoln leading by just a solitary goal and Europa gaining in confidence but seeing the minutes ticking away, tensions saw niggling fouls on both sides. Europa tested Lincoln’s keeper with a powerful low drive to goal which saw an outstretched keeper watch the ball go inches wide away from his goal on the 79th minute, a rare shot at goal from either side in the second half in what was turning out to be a gritty second half. Former Europa player Rico Dominguez produced some nice footwork at the other end a minute later, turning on his markers one, two, three times before he was dispossessed as he tried to find a way away from the byline to put in a pass to the center of the penalty area where Casciaro and De Barr awaited.

On the 84th minute, it was Ojeda for Europa who saw his shot blocked for a corner. The corner kick sent into the goalmouth where Garcia collected with ease. Europa came at Lincoln again as they arrived into the final five minutes, with Lincoln having to defend a corner kick before things were turned around by Lee Cascairo. Grabbing onto a clearance, the 42-year-old was to beat his marker on the run and sprint away with the ball from the halfway line into the penalty box where he was able to keep his composure to round Zappacosta to tap the ball in for Lincoln’s second goal. The Lincoln Red Imps crowd rose to cheer and celebrate as Cascairo lifted his arm in his customary celebrations. As the match entered into injury time, the frictions rose. This ended with an off-the-ball incident which saw a Europa player sent off just moments after claims for a yellow card for Bent went ignored after a challenge left a Europa player on the ground before he himself was tackled. With Europa down to ten men, Lincoln struck with their third goal. De Barr in his customary form weaved past his marker before striking past Zappacosta. Lincoln, who had struggled to find a way to goal with ease, finally ran away with victory as Europa collapsed. The defeat ended Europa’s season early and for the first time in ten years, seeing Europa unable to qualify for a place in European competitions. Lincoln’s 3-0 victory not only secured another Rock Cup title but sees them still capable of completing a league and cup double if they can fend off St Joseph’s challenge this season. The result also secures a place in Europe for whoever finishes in third place, presently being Bruno Magpies.

For Europa this would also be their last official domestic match at the Victoria Stadium, with next season's matches due to be played at Europa Sports Park whilst the national stadium is being build.