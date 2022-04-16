Lincoln Red Imps claim their 25th league title
Lincoln Red Imps claimed the Gibraltar Football National League champions title for the second consecutive season, the twenty-fifth time since they were formed in 1976. After a successful European club competition campaign earlier in the season which took them into the Europa Conference League group stage, Lincoln Red Imps claimed their first trophy of the...
