Sat 16th Apr, 2022

Lincoln Red Imps claim their 25th league title

By Stephen Ignacio
16th April 2022

Lincoln Red Imps claimed the Gibraltar Football National League champions title for the second consecutive season, the twenty-fifth time since they were formed in 1976. After a successful European club competition campaign earlier in the season which took them into the Europa Conference League group stage, Lincoln Red Imps claimed their first trophy of the...

