Lincoln Red Imps clinch Intermediate League

Lincoln Red Imps claimed the Intermediate League title this week. Goals from Ashton Wahnon, Kaleem Smith and Kyle Clinton secured a 3-0 win over College 1975 in what was their penultimate match of the season. With one match still left to play, undefeated in nine matches, and having dropped no points throughout their campaign there was little dispute on Lincoln Red Imps supremacy in the division.

Closest rivals Lions Gibraltar and Manchester 1962, although both having won six of their matches, Lions with one more match to play than Manchester 62, were still eight points adrift from the league leaders.

With a 26 goal difference, Lincoln Red Imps, playing a young squad in which they tested some of their youth players, have breezed through the league.

This week also saw Manchester 1962 claim another victory with a resounding 6-2 victory against Europa FC Intermediate. Kamba producing a hat-trick whilst Perry followed closely behind with his own brace.

The results, was however, not enough to close the gap with Lincoln Red Imps. With one match still to play for the Man 62 side, they will be looking closely at how Lions do in their final two matches which will decide who finishes runners-up in the league.

Both Brunos Magpies and Mons Calpe, hafway up the division had little to seperate the two when they came face to face this week with the two finishing level at the end of the 90 minutes with a 1-1 draw.

The division, which is considered the Under 23 of the Gibraltar National league once again has highlighted the differences in approaches in the development of youth players across some of the top clubs in the senior division.

St Joseph, who lead the table in the senior league, struggling in the bottom half of the intermediate league producing just two victories and three draws in their ten matches played.

Europa, who have also struggled in the senior league, having produced just two victories in their eight matches played.

At the foot of the table, FC Hound Dogs, with College 1975 joint with one point.