Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps clinch Intermediate League

By Stephen Ignacio
19th February 2024

Lincoln Red Imps claimed the Intermediate League title this week. Goals from Ashton Wahnon, Kaleem Smith and Kyle Clinton secured a 3-0 win over College 1975 in what was their penultimate match of the season. With one match still left to play, undefeated in nine matches, and having dropped no points throughout their campaign there was little dispute on Lincoln Red Imps supremacy in the division.
Closest rivals Lions Gibraltar and Manchester 1962, although both having won six of their matches, Lions with one more match to play than Manchester 62, were still eight points adrift from the league leaders.
With a 26 goal difference, Lincoln Red Imps, playing a young squad in which they tested some of their youth players, have breezed through the league.
This week also saw Manchester 1962 claim another victory with a resounding 6-2 victory against Europa FC Intermediate. Kamba producing a hat-trick whilst Perry followed closely behind with his own brace.
The results, was however, not enough to close the gap with Lincoln Red Imps. With one match still to play for the Man 62 side, they will be looking closely at how Lions do in their final two matches which will decide who finishes runners-up in the league.
Both Brunos Magpies and Mons Calpe, hafway up the division had little to seperate the two when they came face to face this week with the two finishing level at the end of the 90 minutes with a 1-1 draw.
The division, which is considered the Under 23 of the Gibraltar National league once again has highlighted the differences in approaches in the development of youth players across some of the top clubs in the senior division.
St Joseph, who lead the table in the senior league, struggling in the bottom half of the intermediate league producing just two victories and three draws in their ten matches played.
Europa, who have also struggled in the senior league, having produced just two victories in their eight matches played.
At the foot of the table, FC Hound Dogs, with College 1975 joint with one point.

Most Read

Local News

All eyes on grey list decision as FATF meets in Paris this week

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Local News

Data points to busy uptake on new cycle lane

Fri 16th Feb, 2024

Local News

Mother daughter duo highlights beauty of Rock’s ‘pests’ through children’s books.

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Local News

Defendant in fraud trial ‘abused' bank’s 'very lax' procedures, court told

Thu 15th Feb, 2024

Local News

New picnic area for Upper Rock

Wed 14th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Kim breaks another National Record

19th February 2024

Sports
Eagles Soar Past Grammarians in Men’s First Division

19th February 2024

Sports
Bavaria Secures Victory Against Titans in Intense Women’s Hockey Showdown

19th February 2024

Sports
Janice and Claire announce Squad in attempt to repeat

19th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024