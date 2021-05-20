Lincoln Red Imps complete league and cup double and secure Mons Calpe’s qualification to Europa League
Lincoln Red Imps completed a league and cup double by beating Glacis United in what was a chaotic day for football. With a decision by the courts only on Wednesday morning having allowed for the Rock Cup final to proceed the 2020/21 Rock Cup finals will be entering the history books for many a wrong...
