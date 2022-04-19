Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps cruise past College 1975 in Rock Cup semi-final

By Stephen Ignacio
19th April 2022

Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 College 1975 It was a slow start to the first of the Rock Cup semi finals at least for the first ten minutes. Lincoln Red Imps who had just been crowned league champions just days before were up against Challenge group side College 1975. Lincoln, in no particular hurry from kick...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar hosts calls by UK and US submarines

Sat 16th Apr, 2022

Local News

Kevin Bossino appointed CEO of Gibraltar Tourist Board

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Local News

RGP vessel Sir Adrian Johns sold for 1.2m euros

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Chamber warns of ‘tough decisions ahead’ as treaty talks drag beyond Easter

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Junior group shine in a Stoke-on-Trent

19th April 2022

Sports
Campion's squad announced

19th April 2022

Sports
Gibraltar walking football success against Calahonda

18th April 2022

Sports
Gibraltar U16s succeeding in international stage

18th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022