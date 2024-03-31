During the past decade of first division football in Gibraltar, a Lincoln Red Imps versus Europa FC clash would have been described as one of the classics of the league season. However, Europa’s fate was sealed this summer when a decision by the club to reduce its costs led to a migration of players away from its squad. Struggling to keep pace, Europa found it challenging to make any dent in the league, only experiencing positive results towards the latter stages of the second round, which gave them a small chance of breaking into the top six if they could secure a result against second-placed Lincoln Red Imps.

Sitting 21 points behind third-placed Bruno Magpies, Europa could only hope for a good run in the Rock Cup, in which they are still in contention, to challenge for a place in European club competitions this summer.

Sunday’s match was not only a final chance for Europa to stay in contention for a top six finish, but also to ensure they did not end their league campaign prematurely, something that just a season ago would have seemed impossible to consider.

While the fate of Europa has seen a dramatic change following the club's decision on how to move forward, Lincoln Red Imps, boasting many former Europa players such as Tjay de Barr, Liam Walker, Ayew, and Coleing within its ranks, were riding high. A victory against Europa would momentarily place them in first place in the league until St Joseph caught up in matches played the next day.

Lincoln Red Imps showed respect towards Europa by fielding a strong side, including its captain Roy Chipolina, Lope, De Barr, and Britto in its first eleven, all of whom had played in full internationals against Liechtenstein. Casciaro, Coleing, and Walkier were among those on the bench.

Although the red and blacks had the better possession in the first ten minutes, there was no clear dominant side, with the match played at a fast pace on both ends. Europa did not shy away from attacking their rivals when in possession.

Tough challenges were felt on both sides, with Lope among the first to need treatment after a slide tackle by Del Rio. The latter, once a Lincoln Red Imps youth player himself, was bundled to the ground just minutes later as tensions on the pitch were high from early on.

It was not until the first twenty minutes that Lincoln Red Imps slowed down the pace and started to control the tempo of the game. This forced Europa to sit further back, allowing Lincoln Red Imps to place pressure on their opponents.

In the 18th minute, referee Herbert Warwick initially signaled for a penalty, but after conferring with his assistant, he reversed the decision, giving Europa a free kick from within their penalty area instead, much to Lincoln's dismay.

Tensions continued to run high, with Warwick having to warn players minutes later following a foul by Sosa Pena, which left CATARUOZZOLO rubbing his head.

Where many had seen this encounter as a comfortable one for Lincoln Red Imps due to Europa’s recent struggles, after half an hour of play, the red and blacks had yet to test Zappacosta. Even a free kick in the 26th minute, where Nano had Tjay De Barr free, was wasted as the cross swung high and curled away from goal, not making use of the space created.

Tjay de Barr was the first to test Zappacosta. Starting the move from the halfway line, he found space at the top of the penalty area to receive from the flank. A quick burst to run into the area, he unleashed a shot to the near post, which was blocked by Zappacosta before his defense cleared.

Zappacosta was called into action again to punch clear a long throw-in with the ball placed in his goalmouth, with Bent putting pressure on the keeper.

Tjay de Barr was booked in the 33rd minute for a challenge from behind as Europa once again looked to break quickly.

Britto put the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed following a prior whistle for an infringement in the 35th minute.

Lincoln started to create their chances, with Bent unleashing a low driven shot past Zappacosta's near post as the red and blacks neared the final ten minutes of the first half.

Europa, however, did not ease their stance and continued to press high, keeping the same tight lines that had been so effective during the better part of the first half. Keeping their composure, Europa continued to make life difficult for Lincoln. The green and blacks gained confidence as they continued to stall their rivals and threaten when in possession.

As they arrived in the 46th minute, Gibson punished Lincoln Red Imps for their failure to capitalize on their dominance. Receiving at the top of the penalty box, Gibson created space from which he smashed the ball past Garcia Santana. The goal gave Europa the lead against the run of play as they arrived at halftime.

With a goal behind, Lincoln Red Imps entered the second half knowing they had no option but to take control of the game and make a comeback to keep their title challenge alive. Yahaya was replaced by Mihalov, a midfielder for a striker, providing Lincoln with greater firepower. With Tjay De Barr taking on a more liberal attacking midfield role, Lincoln Red Imps extended their attacking options, adding pressure on Europa from the start of the second half. Although with a goal to their name, Europa were not initially shy to attack their opponents.

On the 49th minute, Bent wasted a chance to strike at Zappacosta’s goal. With the ball placed on a platter for him to strike at goal, he miscued altogether, with the ball instead going to Europa, who launched a quick break.

A hesitant Lincoln Red Imps, even when taking free kicks, misfired in attack, although they had the chance to pose problems to Europa, further adding to Europa’s confidence as they contained their opponents.

The match, while not seeing the 800-plus crowds which these clashes had once enjoyed when both clubs competed for the title, was still among the best to watch, with some 300 viewers online on a cold, wet Easter Sunday evening.

On the 56th minute, a chance created by Mihalov saw Nano float the ball into the six-yard box, which nearly saw Zappacosta tumble into his own goal with the ball after colliding with his defender, the keeper landing on the very goal line.

The equalizer came on the 57th minute. Tjay De Barr, collecting on his halfway line, powered past defenders and set up Mihalov, who was running in support. The substitute struck past Zappacosta to bring the two teams level on the scoreboard.

However, this was not enough for either side. A draw would be considered a drop in points for Lincoln Red Imps at a crucial time in their battle for the title, while Europa required the three points to keep their options open until the final match of the second round.

Tjay De Barr was again the subject of a foul at the very top corner of the outside of the penalty area on the 60th minute. Sosa Pena struck the post from the free kick.

Lincoln Red Imps started to control possession and set the tone of the match as they penned Europa into their own half, the red and blacks packing in front of the penalty box trying to break through a very tightly packed defensive line Europa had created to stop them.

Europa’s goalscorer Gibson was punished with a yellow card as Europa tried to stop Tjay De Barr from starting one of his surging runs after a rare Europa offensive.

Lincoln introduced Rico Dominguez to replace Britto as Lincoln further added to their attacking midfield, bringing onto the field another former Europa player. Rico’s presence created further space for Lincoln Red Imps, with his first intervention setting Nano free on a run down the left wing, his subsequent cross forcing a diving header to a corner.

The corner yielded Lincoln the second goal as Lope tapped down to Chipolina, who passed short to Sosa Pena, unmarked behind defenders, to send the ball past Zappacosta on the 71st minute.

Just a minute later, Lincoln Red Imps placed Zappacosta’s goal again under threat as they earned another corner, a collision inside the penalty area seeing players from both sides tumbling without any foul given either way.

The tensions, however, rose moments later as Lincoln stopped a quick break with a blatant foul, within a minute Warwick having to halt play three times for fouls.

As the momentary high tensions subsided, play centered around the middle third for a while as both teams canceled each other out, Lincoln reducing their pace as they protected their lead, Europa struggling to find a route to break past Lincoln’s disciplined defensive lines.

Europa made changes as they arrived into the last ten minutes, among those replaced being Del Rio as they searched for new options. Bent tested Zappacosta with a shot from outside the penalty area, which saw the Europa keeper collect commandingly. Moments later, Bent was at the center of some friction with Europa players, the resumption of tensions, with a second foul within moments after Bent had been tumbled.

Lincoln players did not respond to the challenges and instead started searching for a way through the defense, only an offside preventing a third goal. At the other end, moments later, Vittoririo, who had just come on, sent what was the clearest chance for Europa in the second half well wide of the target with little pressure on him. Gibson also had a chance in the 87th minute, although his shot did not have the power to beat Garcia Santana, who saved with ease but was stretched.

De Barr, who had driven many of the surges forward for Lincoln in the second was replaced by Lee Casciaro on the 90th minute, Burnett also coming on as Javier Munoz, head coach of Lincoln Red Imps, formerly goalkeeper and goalkeeper coach of Europa added a final fresh legs options.

It was however, Gibson who forced a great save from Lincoln keeper with a powerful kick which was sent to corner. This saw Zappacosta going forward to assist with the corner. With the keeper at the other end of the field, Orhuela was forced into a foul which saw him receive a second yellow card to prevent a free run onto goal.

The match was to finish with Lincoln Red Imps claiming the three points with a 2-1 victory, This sentencing Europa to an early exit from the league leaving them with no further option to finish in the top six.