Lincoln Red Imps deny interest in Foran

Lincoln Red Imps officials have denied reports emerging in the Spanish regional media sports pages that they have tried to sign La Balona’s Javi Foran.

The player has been linked with a move to Lincoln Red Imps with the Spanish media claiming that the player has rejected moving to the Gibraltar club for a second time.

The reports have been dismissed by the Gibraltar league champions with club officials indicating that they have not tried to sign the player.

Gibraltar’s top clubs have been linked to numerous players playing across the region as the attraction of Champions league and Europa Conference League football persists. Many of the reports have however, been found to be without foundation, based on speculation as clubs try to attract bids for players on their transfer lists.

Lincoln Red Imps is known to have been reinforcing its squad as it prepares for its Champions league campaign. With just over a week before they start the club is now focusing on its preparations having started training.