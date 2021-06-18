Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps deny interest in Foran

By Stephen Ignacio
18th June 2021

Lincoln Red Imps officials have denied reports emerging in the Spanish regional media sports pages that they have tried to sign La Balona’s Javi Foran.
The player has been linked with a move to Lincoln Red Imps with the Spanish media claiming that the player has rejected moving to the Gibraltar club for a second time.
The reports have been dismissed by the Gibraltar league champions with club officials indicating that they have not tried to sign the player.
Gibraltar’s top clubs have been linked to numerous players playing across the region as the attraction of Champions league and Europa Conference League football persists. Many of the reports have however, been found to be without foundation, based on speculation as clubs try to attract bids for players on their transfer lists.
Lincoln Red Imps is known to have been reinforcing its squad as it prepares for its Champions league campaign. With just over a week before they start the club is now focusing on its preparations having started training.

Most Read

Local News

Two new vessels for GDP as part of £36m MoD contract

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Local News

Same-sex couple in Gibraltar surrogacy law first

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Local News

Old Central Police Station refurbished into offices

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

Children sexting on the increase, RGP says

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar national women’s coach continues interest in Ellie Mason

18th June 2021

Sports
Two more teams add their names to Gibraltar7s

17th June 2021

Sports
Gibraltar women’s squad announced for next week

17th June 2021

Sports
IIGA 5k Challenge For friendship, health and the future

17th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021