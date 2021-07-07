Lincoln Red Imps drop two goal lead away from home in two minutes of madness
Gibraltar’s neutral football fans could be in for a treat next week if the first leg match between Lincoln Red Imps and Luxembourg’s league champions is anything to go by. Both teams will line out next week at the Victoria Stadium with a 2-2 scoreline behind them. An intense encounter in which Fola Esch had...
