Lincoln Red Imps ease past Europa Point

Lincoln Red Imps 4-0 Europa Point

Lincoln Red Imps took to the field on Friday evening against Europa Point. It was a quick start for the Imps, with an early first-minute corner.

Europa Point had to settle quickly into a defensive posture, with the Imps all over them from the start.

With just seven minutes played, Europa Point had cleared their goalmouth five times and had hardly touched the ball.

It was not long before Lincoln scored their first goal. Isidrissi and Esterling stretched the Europa Point defence before finding Mula across the other side of the penalty area. Mula made his own space to send a low-driven shot through the defence and into the far post after ten minutes of play.

Even from the centre kick, Europa Point quickly lost possession and were once again defending.

Hankin had little to do except listen to the music from the nearby GMF.

Overrun and unable to keep possession, Europa Point were struck with a second goal in the 17th minute. Toledano produced a thunderous strike into the top corner.

Lincoln seemed to lower their gears and allowed Europa Point to arrive at the other end in the 20th minute. The latter saw a shot from the edge of the box go wide past the outstretched Hankin.

The Imps, although now playing with less urgency, retook possession but were starting to give the ball away more through the middle, allowing the Sky Blues to have a little more possession.

What had at first seemed like a goal-hungry Red Imps side was now looking more like a training-ground match.

Any Imps fans hoping to see more Gibraltar Eligible Players on the pitch in the league than had been seen in European matches were to be disappointed. Pavon started with just three, with the bulk of the players being Spanish nationals. This was a blow for the Gibraltar national coach, who is due to select a squad for the end-of-September internationals. Again, Mason, Britto and Jolley started on the bench.

Lincoln’s dominance did not translate to much more in the first half. Although keeping the Europa Point defence busy as a thick white mist hung low over the stadium just five minutes before the end of the first half, few real attempts at goal had been seen since Toledano’s goal.

The first half was to finish with Lincoln having scored the two early goals and provided little else in terms of entertainment.

Europa Point were outclassed on the field and, even with Lincoln strolling with the ball, were unable to find a response.

It was Europa Point who came out with greater confidence. However, this was to last just three minutes, with Mula almost scoring a third after getting past three defenders. His final delivery grazed past the wrong side of the post.

Although Europa Point were showing greater energy in challenging for the ball, Lincoln soon started to impose themselves.

A quickly taken free kick by Sosa, cleverly passed low to the inside of the defensive wall, caught the defence off guard. Kike latched onto the pass and struck past Jerner, who could do little with no defenders between the striker and the goal.

Hankin was to have his first chance to see some action, coming out with his fist to clear from his goalmouth just two minutes later, in the 55th minute. It was a commanding intervention, leaving little doubt as to his focus despite having seen little of the action.

On the 57th minute, both Pinto and Mason were to come on as Lincoln were now searching for a fourth.

Europa Point responded with three changes, among them Leon Clinton. The mist was now settling over the stadium and making its presence known.

Jerner was to make a good intervention at the feet of Kike in the 60th minute as Lincoln came closer to scoring their fourth after a good run from Nano.

The confidence in the Imps defence was displayed in the 63rd minute. Lopes made a rare mistake in clearing and allowed Europa Point possession. Instead of fouling the attacker, Lopes stepped back and allowed Rutjen to intervene. The latter swept the ball away commandingly. The understanding between the two defenders was clearly on display.

Jerner was to make a brilliant save after Toledano had laid the ball off for Kike, whose attempt was saved.

In the 70th minute, Toledano received the ball on the left and ran into the penalty area. Getting past the first defender, he cut inside and struck towards the far post to make it 4-0.

Pavon was to bring on Britto and Morillo, whilst Europa Point made a change with Bautista coming on.

In the 73rd minute, Europa Point had their first shot at goal, forcing Hankin to stretch and push the ball around for a corner. The subsequent corner saw the defence fall asleep, allowing a free header which fortunately went wide for the Imps.

Britto was then to find Morillo, with the latter ending up on the ground from a challenge. Calls for a penalty were dismissed by the referee.

Britto again combined with Morillo in the 77th minute, with Britto delivering a powerful low cross which Morillo was unable to get a toe to. Jerner was beaten, watching as the ball swept across his goal but went on the wrong side of the far post.

Europa Point, who had struggled to contain Nano on the left flank, now found themselves having to deal with both Nano and Britto.

Europa Point nevertheless, even though knowing they were beaten, continued searching for that consolation goal.

In the 83rd minute, it was Mason who forced Jerner into another good stop. The Gibraltar international found space with his footwork on the ball before delivering a curler towards the far post. Jerner stretched to push the ball clear around his post.

Lincoln, now finishing with Coombes also having come on, were dominating the pace in the final minutes but allowing Europa Point more possession as they sat back further in defence.

Hankin was to make an injury-time save which denied Europa Point what looked like a clear goal. The Lincoln defence had allowed a player to remain unmarked at the edge of the six-yard box. Hankin produced a reflex save which was worthy of the highlights.

Lincoln Red Imps finished 4-0 winners and are yet to concede.